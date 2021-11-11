Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Marijuana products recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella, aspergillus

(KXII)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are recalling specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with salmonella or aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported. The Arizona Department of Health Services says that people who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale or consume any of the products.

Some symptoms of salmonella include the following:

  • Diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Stomach cramps
  • Nausea, vomiting or a headache

AZDHS is advising people to dispose of the following products:

Brand NameProduct NameBatch NumberProduct Type
Baked BrosWatermelon SyrupBBWS1501-1Ingestible Syrup Honey, Alcohol
ToastedSugar Cookies
Rose Gold
Dawgy Treats
Pear
Dirty Sprite
Bettie Paige
Russian Cream
White Rhino
Abracadabra
Boo Berry

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)
TFD looking for men and women to serve on fire-lines to help with shortage
Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day
Daniel Foster had been on the run for more than two months before he turned himself in on...
Suspected child killer in Cochise County’s custody

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
Signs of the drought - empty fields and abandoned cotton gins - are visible all over Pinal...
Farmers see water cuts as semiconductor plants expand in Arizona
Stephon Montrel Buckingham, 23, has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault...
Police arrest suspect in sexual assault near University of Arizona