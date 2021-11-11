Marijuana products recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella, aspergillus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are recalling specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with salmonella or aspergillus.

No illnesses have been reported. The Arizona Department of Health Services says that people who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale or consume any of the products.

Some symptoms of salmonella include the following:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Nausea, vomiting or a headache

AZDHS is advising people to dispose of the following products:

Brand Name Product Name Batch Number Product Type Baked Bros Watermelon Syrup BBWS1501-1 Ingestible Syrup Honey, Alcohol Toasted Sugar Cookies

Rose Gold

Dawgy Treats

Pear

Dirty Sprite

Bettie Paige

Russian Cream

White Rhino

Abracadabra

Boo Berry

