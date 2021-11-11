Marijuana products recalled due to possible contamination with salmonella, aspergillus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are recalling specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with salmonella or aspergillus.
No illnesses have been reported. The Arizona Department of Health Services says that people who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale or consume any of the products.
Some symptoms of salmonella include the following:
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Stomach cramps
- Nausea, vomiting or a headache
AZDHS is advising people to dispose of the following products:
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Batch Number
|Product Type
|Baked Bros
|Watermelon Syrup
|BBWS1501-1
|Ingestible Syrup Honey, Alcohol
|Toasted
|Sugar Cookies
Rose Gold
Dawgy Treats
Pear
Dirty Sprite
Bettie Paige
Russian Cream
White Rhino
Abracadabra
Boo Berry
