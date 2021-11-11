Advertise
Oro Valley sees business “burst”

Oro Valley is a small town, but business owners see the opportunity for success.
Oro Valley Business Boom
By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Businesses in southern Arizona took a financial hit during the pandemic, some even closing shop. But sometimes when one door closes, another opens. In Oro Valley’s case, lots of doors.

“Businesses are seeing opportunity in the community,” said Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce President Dave Perry.

Perry calls it an Oro Valley Burst. Dozens of businesses are popping up around the Town but the worker shortage is still a concern.

“Everyone we speak with says it is hard for us to find employees. That is a hard problem to solve.”

But that does not stop entrepreneurs from opening up shop, in Oro Valley. So how are these businesses surviving? Perry said, it is not easy.

“They are short staffed. They are trying to figure out how to attract and retain new employees. Some are family-owned businesses and they are just running it on family.”

For example, WOW WOW Lemonade. Dad is the owner and Ryan is his son. They opened in September at Oracle and Magee.

“It is always risky opening up a new business...”We have been doing very well so far,” said WOW WOW Lemonade Manager Ryan Laird.

Not just business wise but even finding workers.

“We have been very fortunate with our ability to build a staff and create jobs for 20 people,” said Laird.

The Town has around 45,000 people but it is folks from all over who are keeping businesses afloat.

“Just the other day, we had some people on the way to the airport and they stopped in and wanted to try us out before they left,” said Laird.

And more businesses are coming. Oro Valley is a small town but business owners see the opportunity for success.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

