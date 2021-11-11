Police arrest suspect in sexual assault near University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault that happened near the University of Arizona campus.
Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus announced the arrest on Twitter on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Police say 23-year-old Stephon Montrel Buckingham was taken into custody on Wednesday night, Nov. 10, near Oracle and Grant roads. He is being held in the Pima County Jail.
Officers from the Tucson Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.
Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit credited Crime Scene Technicians and the Crime Lab with quickly identifying the suspect.
