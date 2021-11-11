Police arrest suspect in sexual assault near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have arrested a suspect in a sexual assault that happened near the University of Arizona campus.

Several days ago a rare stranger sexual assault took place near our campus. Thanks to the skilled teamwork of our detectives, forensic personnel at our Crime Lab, and the amazing keen observational skills of our patrol officers, the suspect is in custody! — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) November 11, 2021

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus announced the arrest on Twitter on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Police say 23-year-old Stephon Montrel Buckingham was taken into custody on Wednesday night, Nov. 10, near Oracle and Grant roads. He is being held in the Pima County Jail.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, after a woman reported being sexually assaulted.

Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit credited Crime Scene Technicians and the Crime Lab with quickly identifying the suspect.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.