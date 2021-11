TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tangerine Road is closed at Monterra Vista Drive because of a serious crash there, according to Oro Valley police.

Traffic alert: OVPD is working a vehicle accident with injuries on Tangerine and Monterra Vista. Tangerine Road is shut down. Both east and west bound traffic are being diverted until the investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/RojUHaIL8j — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 11, 2021

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

Police said the crash did result in injuries, but no additional information was immediately available.

