Tempe-based Nourish-Kitchen Foods recalls chicken, pork products

Arizona Department of Agriculture(Arizona Department of Agriculture)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tempe-based Nourish-Kitchen Foods issued a voluntary recall for several types of ready-to-eat chicken and pork products.

**IMPORTANT RECALL NOTICE** Class I Recall : Nourish-Kitchen Foods Health Risk - High

Posted by Arizona Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The items are only sold in Arizona and were made between July 1 and Nov. 3.

According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, this is a Class I recall, defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the company at (480) 912-5143.

The agriculture department listed the following items bearing the establishment number “EST 11″ inside the mark of inspection, subject to the recall:

  • SMOKY BACON KRAB DIP, 8 ounces (expiration dates 8-14-2021 to 12-01-2021)
  • BACON CHEDDAR DIP, 8 and 16 ounces (10-10-2021 to 11-28-2021)
  • PEPPERONI SNACK PACK, 4.5 ounces (10-22-2021 to 11-03-2021)
  • PINWHEEL SNACK PACK, 8.25 ounces (10-22-2021 to 11-03-2021)
  • CHEF’S SALAD, 8.0 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • COBB SALAD, 8.3 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD, 5.5 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • CAESAR PROWESS SALAD, 9.2 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • SOUTHWEST SALAD, 9 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • SANTORINI SALAD, 9.5 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • BUFFALO & BLUE SALAD, 9.5 ounces (9-15-2021 to 11-09-2021)
  • RED POTATO BACON SALAD, bulk 8 pounds deli pack (7-13-21 to 11-12-21)
  • RED POTATO BACON SALAD, bulk 8 pounds deli pack (7-13-21 to 11-22-21, if distributed by wholesaler)
  • BACON RANCH CAVATAPPI SALAD, bulk 8 pounds deli pack (7-13-21 to 11-12-21)
  • ANTIPASTO SALAD, bulk 8 pounds deli pack (7-13-2021 to 11-12-2021)
  • CREAMY CHICKEN SALAD, bulk 8 pounds deli pack (7-13-21 to 8-10-21)

