BB gun found at elementary school in Sierra Vista

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were called to an elementary school in Sierra Vista this morning after school staff was alerted of a student with a potential weapon on campus on Friday, Nov. 12.

According to Sierra Vista Unified School District, police came to Carmichael Elementary School shortly before 9 a.m. and staff took possession of the item.

Officials say it as determined that the potential weapon was a BB gun, and there was no threat to students, staff or the public.

School board members thanked Carmichael staff for taking the appropriate steps to keep everyone safe and Sierra Vista police for their quick response and support.

