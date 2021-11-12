Advertise
DUSK Music Festival back in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The DUSK Music Festival is returning to Tucson for two days this weekend.

Organizers say the festival will be held in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14.

The festival is known for its eclectic line-up and some of the city’s best food, beverage and art options, according to organizers.

This year’s artists include Diplo, Jimmy Eat World, Porter Robinson, Grouplove, Blu De Tiger, John Summit, Justin Martin, Mob Rich, Pauline HERR, STRFKR, Tank and the Bangas, VNSSA and Yolanda Be Cool.

This will be the second year the festival will be held at its new venue, Jácome Plaza.

For more information about the festival, click here.

