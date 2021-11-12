FACT FINDERS: Do pregnancy and the COVID-19 booster mix well?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but should they get the booster?

The C.D.C. says yes, you may also receive a COVID-19 booster while pregnant.

Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya from the University of Arizona explains why it might be especially beneficial for expectant mothers to get the booster as they are in a category similar to those who are immunocompromised.

”In some ways one form of immune suppression is pregnancy,” he said. “And the reason for that is you want to make sure you’re not going to reject your baby and so there is a certain degree of immune suppression that accompanies pregnancy. I think that’s the reason for that recommendation for getting the booster shot.”

He adds some of the mom’s antibodies can pass to the baby. That gives the baby more protection should the mother get a breakthrough case.

