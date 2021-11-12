Fire at Evergreen Cemetery sends smoke over Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews from Tucson Fire Department were called to Evergreen Cemetery early on Friday, Nov. 12, because of a debris fire on the west side of the property.

Fire crews are on scene of a large debris fire on the west side of Evergreen Cemetery on Oracle. There are no structures involved but it is producing a lot of smoke in the area. Heavy equipment will be needed to move the pile around in addition to a lot of H2O #TFD pic.twitter.com/NEwzyOOwo4 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 12, 2021

Debris from trees that fell during the past monsoon was burning in an open area. No structures were involved and no injuries were reported.

Smoke from the fire filled the sky in the area near the property at Oracle Road and Miracle Mile and stretched across I-10 and toward the northwest side of town.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.