Fire at Evergreen Cemetery sends smoke over Tucson’s west side
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews from Tucson Fire Department were called to Evergreen Cemetery early on Friday, Nov. 12, because of a debris fire on the west side of the property.
Debris from trees that fell during the past monsoon was burning in an open area. No structures were involved and no injuries were reported.
Smoke from the fire filled the sky in the area near the property at Oracle Road and Miracle Mile and stretched across I-10 and toward the northwest side of town.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
