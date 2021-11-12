FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warming trend will continue through the weekend. Dry conditions also prevail as high pressure builds in through Sunday. This keeps the main storm track well to our north. By the middle of next work week, another system dips far enough south that we will pick up an increase in cloud cover and temps will cool back down by Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.