Judge: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets no bond

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, is being held without bond after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in October.
Justin Clark Nichols, 30, is being held without bond after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in October.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 30-year-old man will continue to be held in jail without bond, a judge ordered on Wednesday, Nov. 10, after he allegedly killed a woman in a drive-by shooting in October.

The judge ordered that Justin Clark Nichols will not have a bond, as requested by prosecutors. He faces charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment, which he pleaded not guilty to at his arraignment on Monday, Nov. 8.

Authorities say Nichols shot 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti and a man, both of whom were in the same car, while he was riding a motorcycle in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive on Oct. 19.

Both Narcaroti and the man were taken to a nearby hospital, where Narcaroti was pronounced dead.

Tucson police arrested Nichols the next day at a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street, where they found the motorcycle and a .40-caliber handgun, which matched the shell casings collected at the scene.

Nichols is set to appear in court for this case next on Dec. 8. His previous charges of discharging a firearm in city limits, endangerment and misconduct involving weapons are pending.

