Man charged in string of armed robberies in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 52-year-old man faces numerous federal robbery charges after he allegedly committed a string of armed robberies throughout October and November.

Tucson police arrested James Siehien on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a robbery at First Convenience Bank on 1260 East Tucson Boulevard.

Authorities say Siehien robbed nine other locations in Tucson, including:

  • Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 4
  • Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 12
  • Wells Fargo Bank at 1701 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 19
  • Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 21
  • Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 25
  • Vantage West Credit Union on 801 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 26
  • PNC Bank on 120 North Stone Avenue on Oct. 26
  • AM/PM Convenience Store on 3601 South Park Avenue on Nov. 3
  • Whataburger on 3925 South Sixth Avenue on Nov. 3

Police say Siehen would enter these places and pass a demand note to the teller or cashier, sometimes threatening them with a weapon like a machete or an axe.

Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force assisted the TPD in this case.

