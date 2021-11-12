Man charged in string of armed robberies in Tucson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 52-year-old man faces numerous federal robbery charges after he allegedly committed a string of armed robberies throughout October and November.
Tucson police arrested James Siehien on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a robbery at First Convenience Bank on 1260 East Tucson Boulevard.
Authorities say Siehien robbed nine other locations in Tucson, including:
- Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 4
- Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 12
- Wells Fargo Bank at 1701 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 19
- Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 21
- Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 25
- Vantage West Credit Union on 801 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 26
- PNC Bank on 120 North Stone Avenue on Oct. 26
- AM/PM Convenience Store on 3601 South Park Avenue on Nov. 3
- Whataburger on 3925 South Sixth Avenue on Nov. 3
Police say Siehen would enter these places and pass a demand note to the teller or cashier, sometimes threatening them with a weapon like a machete or an axe.
Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force assisted the TPD in this case.
