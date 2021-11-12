Man charged in string of armed robberies in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 52-year-old man faces numerous federal robbery charges after he allegedly committed a string of armed robberies throughout October and November.

Tucson police arrested James Siehien on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a robbery at First Convenience Bank on 1260 East Tucson Boulevard.

Authorities say Siehien robbed nine other locations in Tucson, including:

Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 4

Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 12

Wells Fargo Bank at 1701 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 19

Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 21

Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Avenue on Oct. 25

Vantage West Credit Union on 801 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 26

PNC Bank on 120 North Stone Avenue on Oct. 26

AM/PM Convenience Store on 3601 South Park Avenue on Nov. 3

Whataburger on 3925 South Sixth Avenue on Nov. 3

Police say Siehen would enter these places and pass a demand note to the teller or cashier, sometimes threatening them with a weapon like a machete or an axe.

Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force assisted the TPD in this case.

