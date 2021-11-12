Man pleads guilty to 2020 murder, armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man will be sentenced in January after he recently pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man in March 2020+ and an armed robbery from earlier that month.

Juan Manuel Mercado, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Mercado had been facing a murder charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10.

Authorities say he fatally shot 27-year-old Jesse Dominguez at a carwash in Tucson’s midtown on March 22, 2020 . His two armed robbery charges stem from an incident on March 5, 2020.

After his guilty pleas, Mercado’s probation on two previous robbery charges from 2019 was revoked.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.