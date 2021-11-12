Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Parents within the Scottsdale Unified School District are calling for the resignation of the Governing Board president after a drive was found on his computer that contains personal information, offensive photos and pictures of them and their children.

“When I first saw the contents of the Google Drive and I saw my 8- and 10-year-old’s photos, that was terrifying. And like, what’s he doing?” said Amanda Wray. “But he has pictures of my vacation home, property records. I’m not a political opponent, I’m an involved parent and that is threatening to me and it makes me wonder why and what he was planning to do with those photos.”

Parents discovered the Google Drive when SUSD Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg sent an email to another parent with a screenshot of his computer screen, which she says revealed the link to the Google Drive.

“I think we identified 47 people that were background checked, divorce decrees, Social Security numbers, property records, mortgages,” Wray said, adding that there were also memes created with parents’ faces. “Took her photos and superimposed it over a lynching and I can tell you, she’s distraught by this and it’s disgusting.”

Wray believes she and the other parents are being targeted because they are petitioning for Greenburg to be recalled amid the district’s COVID-19 policies. “We’re not anti-mask, we’re not anti-vaccines. They’ve painted us that way because it fits their inflammatory narrative. We’re all for parent choice and really, transparency,” Wray said.

Also on the Google Drive, a man riding a motorcycle and wearing a helmet with a camera appears to follow parents and write down their license plate numbers. Parents believe that is Greenburg’s father, Mark Greenburg.

“I don’t let my kids ride the bus anymore. I pick them up at school. I’ve alerted the principal that this person has this motorcycle and looks like this, so the security officer is watching. We’re on edge,” Wray said.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Nov. 10, SUSD said the Google Drive was allegedly created and maintained by Mark Greenburg. “While the existence of the site and its public record contents may raise concern, such activities are not within the purview of the Scottsdale Unified School District to control and are unrelated to the district’s task of providing future-focused, world-class learning opportunities to our 22,000 Pre-K-12 students.”

“Jann sent the screenshot. He has access to this drive, so I’m really interested to understand how he’s going to say he doesn’t know about it because he had the drive open on his computer,” Wray said. “You’ve got the school district saying, ‘Sorry, he’s elected. He’s allowed to abuse the community. He’s allowed to use student information and dox parents, sorry.’”

An SUSD spokesperson said the district’s hands are tied because Greenburg is an elected official. The only way for him to be removed from his position is by a recall or he’s voted out next election, or he resigns.

Arizona’s Family tried to contact Greenburg for a comment but he did not respond.

