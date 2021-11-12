Report: Brent Strom confirms he’s joining Arizona Diamondbacks as pitching coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired former Houston Astros pitching coach and Tucson resident Brent Strom as pitching coach, according to a Houston television station.

Former #Astros pitching coach Brent Strom tells FOX 26 Sports he has accepted the position as pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks): “It’s an exciting time for me. It’s a challenging job obviously..They’re much better than what their record showed.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 12, 2021

Strom told FOX 26 Sports in Houston that the opportunity is a challenge that he is excited to take on.

According to a report in AZCentral, Strom, 73, left the Astros after their World Series loss to the Atlanta Braves and told reporters he was considering retirement.

In addition to the Astros, Strom was pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals. He also was the pitching coach for the Tucson Toros, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros.

Before becoming a coach, Strom pitched for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians and New York Mets.

