Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Report: Brent Strom confirms he’s joining Arizona Diamondbacks as pitching coach

Former Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom instructs high school baseball players in this...
Former Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom instructs high school baseball players in this file photo.(KTUU)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired former Houston Astros pitching coach and Tucson resident Brent Strom as pitching coach, according to a Houston television station.

Strom told FOX 26 Sports in Houston that the opportunity is a challenge that he is excited to take on.

According to a report in AZCentral, Strom, 73, left the Astros after their World Series loss to the Atlanta Braves and told reporters he was considering retirement.

In addition to the Astros, Strom was pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals. He also was the pitching coach for the Tucson Toros, the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros.

Before becoming a coach, Strom pitched for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians and New York Mets.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
The 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Tucson.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade canceled due to downtown construction

Latest News

Lack of masks at UA basketball games
Mask wearing falls through the cracks at UArizona basketball game
"Arizona baseball got better today," Chip Hale said while introducing the 2022 signing class,...
Hale introduces Wildcats baseball 2022 signing class
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work...
NCAA rewrites constitution, set to give power to schools
Arizona snaps 20-game losing streak with 10-3 win over Cal