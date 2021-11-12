Three injured in two-vehicle accident near Northwest Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Northwest Medical Center Friday, Nov. 12.

According to the Northwest Fire District, the accident happened before 10 a.m. at La Cholla and Hospital Drive.

Three people suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.