Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Three injured in two-vehicle accident near Northwest Medical Center

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Northwest Medical Center Friday, Nov. 12.

According to the Northwest Fire District, the accident happened before 10 a.m. at La Cholla and Hospital Drive.

Three people suffered injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Deals, discounts, and events on Veterans Day
Tangerine Road was closed at Monterra Vista Drive because of a crash investigation on Thursday...
Tangerine Road closed because of serious crash at Monterra Vista Drive
The 2018 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Tucson.
Tucson Veterans Day Parade canceled due to downtown construction

Latest News

Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods died Oct. 23 at the age of 67. He served as...
WATCH: Memorial service for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods
The case has become a liability for Katie Hobbs, who was the Senate's Democratic leader when...
Jury issues $2.75 million verdict to fired Arizona Senate staffer
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies