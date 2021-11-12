Advertise
Truck driving career fair set for Saturday

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A truck driving career fair featuring several companies will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Tucson.

Representatives from DSW, CTI, TransForce Group, Kalil Bottling, and Swift will be at the event hosted by HDS Truck Driving Institute, 6251 S. Wilmot Road. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with carrier presentations from 11 a.m. to noon.

Applicants are encouraged to call 520-721-5828 to sign up. Job seekers can speak with representatives and fill out applications on the spot.

Refreshments will be provided and you can enter for a chance to win prizes.

Attendees can also take a virtual road trip in the simulator.

