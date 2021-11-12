Advertise
Tucson soldier laid to rest decades after going missing in Korean War

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On this Veterans Day, a soldier from Tucson, who served in the Korean War, was laid to rest decades after he went missing.

Thursday, Nov. 11 was a bittersweet day for Glenn Collins’ family. They finally have some closure after 71 years. Collins was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950 at the age of 21. He was serving in the Army in North Korea.

“It was just awful for our soldiers there. They were so outnumbered. So few survived that. It turns out he was in a mass grave there,” said his niece Judy Askenasy.

Askenasy said her family hoped and prayed his body would one day be found.

“That was a long time. It hurt us bad. All of us,” said his sister, Lawanda Brothers.

North Korea turned over remains of American service members killed during the war in 2018. Collins’ family learned he was one of those soldiers and his remains would be returning home.

“Your heart just melts. That’s all there is to it. You can’t even think straight,” Brothers said.

She was presented her brother’s American flag. With tears of relief, their family watched as he was finally laid to rest.

“He was our hero,” Askenasy said. “I just appreciate what the Army has done to bring him home.”

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to the U.S. Army.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

