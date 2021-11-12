WATCH: Memorial service for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The memorial service for the late Arizona Attorney General, Grant Woods is being held Friday, Nov. 12.

You can watch the service at the top of this story or by going to https://www.grantwoodslaw.com/ .

Woods’ celebration of life is being held at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Phoenix.

Woods, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 23. He left behind his wife, former Fox and CBS news anchor Marlene Galan Woods, and five kids.

In the 1980s, Woods served as the first congressional chief of staff for the late Sen. John McCain. Woods also supported McCain when he ran for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2010. He was also selected by his colleagues as the nation’s top attorney general in 1995.

Woods graduated from Arizona State University College of Law in 1979. Woods recently led the review of a resident death at Canyon Winds Retirement Community in August after a 90-year-old man was found dead in a transport van.

Woods is also the founder of the Mesa Boys & Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy. The Mesa Boys & Girls Club is named after Woods. As Attorney General, Woods also created MEAPA, an organization dedicated to promoting public awareness about elder abuse and late-in-life domestic violence.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.