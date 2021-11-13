Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:27 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
Parents say there are photos and videos of parents and children on the Google Drive.
Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson
KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats

Latest News

"Healers work here": TMC's wall of hearts to find permanent home
“Healers work here”: TMC’s wall of hearts to find a permanent home
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen