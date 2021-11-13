Arizona gas prices soar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “I look at it when driving by and say is it seriously going up this much this fast,” said Breana Estrada, a Pima County Resident.

Gas prices are high and Arizonans are feeling it in their pockets.

“I can’t say that I’ve ever been as worried as I’ve been right now,” Estrada.

Estrada lives in Vail with her husband and two young kids. She says the price of gas was never something she thought twice about.

“I wouldn’t even look at the thing I was okay driving where ever,” said Estrada.

But, times have changed, right now the high prices are forcing her family to make some serious changes.

“My son, the pediatrician wants him to take speech therapy. She said we’re looking at having him come once a week. In my head, I went, ‘I can’t afford to bring him to therapy once a week because were trying to leave the house every other week’,” said Estrada.

Estrada says she normally takes her kids to her mother-in-law’s house once a week but has also cut down on that, they now go every other week.

So why are the prices so high? AAA says the price is largely based on supply and demand and right now, there is a lot of demand.

“People are comparing it to last year and there was no demand for gas last year at this time because no one was traveling,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for AAA.

And as many hit the roads, people all across Arizona are wondering if they’ll get some relief anytime soon..

“Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday we don’t expect any major jump in gas prices any kind of increases that we’ve been seeing,” said Vazquez.

