Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Arizona gas prices soar

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “I look at it when driving by and say is it seriously going up this much this fast,” said Breana Estrada, a Pima County Resident.

Gas prices are high and Arizonans are feeling it in their pockets.

“I can’t say that I’ve ever been as worried as I’ve been right now,” Estrada.

Estrada lives in Vail with her husband and two young kids. She says the price of gas was never something she thought twice about.

“I wouldn’t even look at the thing I was okay driving where ever,” said Estrada.

But, times have changed, right now the high prices are forcing her family to make some serious changes.

“My son, the pediatrician wants him to take speech therapy. She said we’re looking at having him come once a week. In my head, I went, ‘I can’t afford to bring him to therapy once a week because were trying to leave the house every other week’,” said Estrada.

Estrada says she normally takes her kids to her mother-in-law’s house once a week but has also cut down on that, they now go every other week.

So why are the prices so high? AAA says the price is largely based on supply and demand and right now, there is a lot of demand.

“People are comparing it to last year and there was no demand for gas last year at this time because no one was traveling,” said Aldo Vazquez, a spokesperson for AAA.

And as many hit the roads, people all across Arizona are wondering if they’ll get some relief anytime soon..

“Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday we don’t expect any major jump in gas prices any kind of increases that we’ve been seeing,” said Vazquez.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal "Tony" A. Perez passed away in the line of duty on...
Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty in Tucson area
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
Parents say there are photos and videos of parents and children on the Google Drive.
Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered
KOLD Investigates: Delivery dangers
KOLD Investigates: Dangerous delivery in Tucson area highlights growing threats
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson

Latest News

Air travel taking off
Tucson International Airport expects near pre-pandemic holiday travel levels
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship
Air travel taking off
Air travel taking off
"Pack the Pod" pet food drive
Cody’s Friends holding “Pack the Pod” pet food drive