Cody’s Friends holding “Pack the Pod” pet food drive

By Wendi Redman
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You can help a local group that helps animals in need.

Cody’s Friends Charity is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the organization. In honor of that, they are collecting 10,000 pounds of pet food.

Their event is called Pack the Pod. All of the pet food community members donate Saturday will be given to human service agencies like homeless shelters. Founder Cody Allen says they appreciate their volunteers and every donation.

“You are making a tremendous difference,” he said. “Just a little bit of pet food can go a long way in an animal’s life and also in the animal’s owner’s life especially if they maybe can’t afford to give their dog food.”

If you would like to donate, you can drop off pet food at the following locations Saturday, Nov.13 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

  • Cody’s Friends Charity at 4702 N Flowing Wells
  • Hermitage Cat Shelter at 5278 E. 21st Street

If you cannot make it out on Saturday, you can also make a monetary donation online here.

