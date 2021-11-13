FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong high pressure remains in the neighborhood with temperatures well above average. Models show some high clouds streaming across southern Arizona at times, but will remain quite limited. The strong ridge gets squashed by the middle of next week with daytime highs returning closer to normal. Still no precipitation in sight, which is pretty much expected for November.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

