Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong high pressure remains in the neighborhood with temperatures well above average. Models show some high clouds streaming across southern Arizona at times, but will remain quite limited. The strong ridge gets squashed by the middle of next week with daytime highs returning closer to normal. Still no precipitation in sight, which is pretty much expected for November.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents say there are photos and videos of parents and children on the Google Drive.
Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.
Three injured in two-vehicle crash near Northwest Medical Center
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: This is why we live here!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Nov. 12
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Nov. 12