FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We tied the daily record today in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a warm start to the weekend. Our high of 88F tied the daily record set back in 2017. The ridge of high pressure in control of our forecast will remain in place through early next week. We will start to feel the impact of a few systems passing through the region from Wednesday onward by way of more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.