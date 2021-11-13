“Healers work here”: TMC’s wall of hearts to find a permanent home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the pandemic pushes on, one of Southern Arizona’s largest hospitals is starting a new chapter.

A few thousand COVID-19 patients have received treatment at Tucson Medical Center over the past two years.

This weekend, staff are celebrating the victories.

Construction means change, so a colorful wall of hearts outside of the Chapel will have to come down. Officials say something permanent will take its place.

In July of 2020, chaplains began taping small hearts to the wall during a large COVID-19 surge that had hospital staff battling discouragement. Each heart represents a COVID-19 patient who was discharged.

“That’s someone’s mother who gets to see their kid’s 16th birthday,” said staff chaplain Andy Corder. “Or that’s someone’s kid who gets to see their 21st birthday, or that’s a mom and dad; because we had families here, who gets to see their next anniversary.”

Nearly 2,500 hearts now line the wall. Like the people they symbolize, the hearts are different sizes, shapes and colors.

It’s a beautiful sight for Mary Klaehn, who manages spiritual care services for TMC. One year ago, she stood in courtyard ringing a bell for each TMC patient who died from COVID-19. There were a few hundred at that time.

“We are also sending many, many more home recovered or presumed-recovered,” Klaehn said.

“There were times I would do eight bedside end of life prayers [for COVID-19 patients] in a day,” said Corder. “It’s easy to focus on those and forget that we discharged six or seven during that same time frame.”

Chaplains wanted to highlight the success stories.

“As the hearts grew and the pandemic deepened and the death count went up, more and more staff would come by and just pause and spend a minute,” Corder said.

According to Corder, it meant a lot to the nurses who would often clock out of their shift only to return to a patient’s bedside so they wouldn’t be alone in their final hours.

“I remember one of the night shift nurses from the COVID unit was standing with both hands on the wall and quietly crying,” he said. “I walked up to her when she was done and she said, ‘I needed this, it was a rough night.’”

Before crews renovate the hall next week, the hearts will be collected for storage.

“That might give an air of completion,” said Klaehn, “and we are nowhere near being complete with [COVID-19] yet.”

Chaplains plan to put up something more permanent; perhaps a monument in the meditation garden or a mural of the tree of life.

“What we want people walking by to know is healers work here,” Klaehn said.

