Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House

(Regina Romero)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Biden has invited Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to participate in the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the White House on Monday, Nov. 15.

“I am honored to join President Biden and leaders throughout the country at the White House for the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Romero was quoted as saying. “This bill represents a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, supporting a number of potential projects locally, ranging from a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit system and a new Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail line, to building a grid of electric-vehicle charging stations and cleaning up PFAS contamination.”

KOLD News 13′s Andrew Capasso confirmed that Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will also be at the signing event.

The $1.2 trillion bill passed on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 228-206 final vote.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents say there are photos and videos of parents and children on the Google Drive.
Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.
Three injured in two-vehicle crash near Northwest Medical Center
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

Latest News

TPD: Two people shot near Glenn, Alvernon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ
Wanted fugitive dead near PHX airport.
Wanted man dead after shootout with police near Phoenix Sky Harbor
"Healers work here": TMC's wall of hearts to find permanent home
“Healers work here”: TMC’s wall of hearts to find a permanent home