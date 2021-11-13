Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to attend signing of infrastructure bill at White House

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Biden has invited Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to participate in the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act at the White House on Monday, Nov. 15.

“I am honored to join President Biden and leaders throughout the country at the White House for the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Romero was quoted as saying. “This bill represents a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, supporting a number of potential projects locally, ranging from a state-of-the-art Bus Rapid Transit system and a new Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail line, to building a grid of electric-vehicle charging stations and cleaning up PFAS contamination.”

KOLD News 13′s Andrew Capasso confirmed that Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will also be at the signing event.

The $1.2 trillion bill passed on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 228-206 final vote.

