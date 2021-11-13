Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in midtown Tucson on Friday, Nov. 12.

According to Officer Frank Magos, the wreck happened near the intersection of North Country Club Road and East Grant Road.

Authorities say the motorcyclist’s injuries are life-threatening, and he has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.