Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a man who, they say, recently escaped from police custody.

Officers say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii escaped near the intersection of Highway 92 and East Gardner Road.

Nahoopii is 29 years old, weighs 170 pounds, and stands at 5′9.” He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.

Those who live north and east of the location he escaped from are asked to be vigilant and report any sightings of him to the Sierra Vista Police Department or Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

