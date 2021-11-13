Advertise
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a man who, they say, recently escaped from police custody.

Officers say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii escaped near the intersection of Highway 92 and East Gardner Road.

Nahoopii is 29 years old, weighs 170 pounds, and stands at 5′9.” He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.

Those who live north and east of the location he escaped from are asked to be vigilant and report any sightings of him to the Sierra Vista Police Department or Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

