Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

By WLS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A family in Chicago is mourning a young man, killed while he fled from a carjacking.

“They just took a good kid, my baby. And if we keep allowing it, it’ll be somebody else’s son,” Larena Lillard said.

Lillard is still coming to terms with the loss of her son, 18-year-old William McGee.

“He made everybody smile by the way he acted ... everybody loved him! And it’s just crazy that so many people loved him,” his older sister, Daisy McGee, said.

On Thursday just before 2 p.m., when he was the target of a carjacking, according to police.

Family members said he was surrounded by other vehicles.

“And as he starts running from him, one of the guys shot him in the back. Killed him, as he was running away, fleeing from them,” his father, Rev. Willie McGee, said. “They could’ve had the car. They could’ve had any of that. I would’ve gave anything. I would’ve gave my life for my son!

His body was left on the cold pavement while the suspect drove away with his car, according to investigators.

Family members said the vehicle was found a short time later, but with the car thief nowhere to be found.

“I just didn’t believe it was him,” Lillard said. “I still didn’t believe it until they let me go in and see him. It hurts. I really want them to find who did this. We need some justice.”

William had saved up to buy the new car, his family said.

He was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king.

His family said he had a bright future ahead, but it was cut short before he could reach his goals.

“I’ll never get over this! Never. This is something I can never in my life get over,” Rev. McGee said.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

