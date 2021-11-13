Advertise
TPD: Two people shot near Glenn, Alvernon

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed that two people have been shot near Glenn Street and Alvernon Way on Saturday, Nov. 13.

KOLD News 13 reached out to TPD and they say that those people have been transported to a hospital.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

