Tucson Holiday Ice skating rink opens next week
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo are inviting the community to go ice skating over the holidays.
According to a news release, the rink will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9 at 260 South Church Avenue, in front of the Tucson Convention Center.
Each skating session starts at a designated time and lasts 90 minutes.
Socks are required and gloves are highly recommended,
Admission for adults is $17 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under, and skates are included with the ticket price. Skate assists are also available for $5.
