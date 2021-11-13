Tucson Holiday Ice skating rink opens next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson and Rio Nuevo are inviting the community to go ice skating over the holidays.

According to a news release, the rink will be open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 9 at 260 South Church Avenue, in front of the Tucson Convention Center.

Each skating session starts at a designated time and lasts 90 minutes.

Socks are required and gloves are highly recommended,

Admission for adults is $17 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under, and skates are included with the ticket price. Skate assists are also available for $5.

