Tucson International Airport expects near pre-pandemic holiday travel levels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner. This year travel is expected to reach levels we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

“We’re doing very well here in Tucson compared other airports. Our recovery has been a little quicker,” said Bruce Goetz, the chief operating officer of the Tucson Airport Authority.

Goetz anticipates more than 30,000 passengers to fly out of Tucson Thanksgiving week. That’s close to the level of holiday travel we saw in 2019.

“I would encourage people to be here at least 90 minutes early,” he said. “Our busiest day around the Thanksgiving holiday are the Tuesday and Wednesday before thanksgiving and then the Sunday and Monday after.”

He said most of the airport is adequately staffed but the concession areas could use additional employees.

“Which is typical for that industry and what every airport is seeing right now,” he said.

The deadline for federal workers, such as TSA employees, to be vaccinated was originally set to the Monday of Thanksgiving. The federal government has extended the deadline for federal contractors to Jan. 4.

“We do not anticipate any disruptions because of the vaccination requirements. The compliance rate is very high, and we still do not have full data yet,” said a TSA spokesperson in a statement to KOLD News 13.

The Tucson Airport wants to make sure passengers remember to mask up while inside the airport and onboard their flights.

AAA expects 4.2 million Americans to fly for the holiday. An 80% higher number of travelers compared to last year.

