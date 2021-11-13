Wanted man dead after shootout with police near Phoenix Sky Harbor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wanted fugitive is dead after an encounter with U.S. Marshals near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Authorities said, the California man was originally wanted for a violent assault and rape case. A second warrant was issued for a murder in Los Angeles.

U.S. Marshals said during the attempted arrest, the suspect started shooting at them. Task force members fired back, shooting the suspect who died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.