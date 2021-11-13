Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Wanted man dead after shootout with police near Phoenix Sky Harbor

Authorities said, the California man was wanted for a violent assault, rape and murder.
Wanted fugitive dead near PHX airport.
Wanted fugitive dead near PHX airport.(3TV/CBS 5))
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wanted fugitive is dead after an encounter with U.S. Marshals near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Authorities said, the California man was originally wanted for a violent assault and rape case. A second warrant was issued for a murder in Los Angeles.

U.S. Marshals said during the attempted arrest, the suspect started shooting at them. Task force members fired back, shooting the suspect who died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents say there are photos and videos of parents and children on the Google Drive.
Parents call for resignation of Scottsdale school board president after dossier discovered
The Oro Valley Police Department said Joshua Gifford, 19, died in a two-vehicle crash on...
UPDATE: Teen killed in two-vehicle crash in Oro Valley
Gabriel Alejandro Pichardo, 16, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Police arrest 16-year-old suspect for deadly shooting in midtown Tucson
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash next to Northwest Medical Center Friday morning.
Three injured in two-vehicle crash near Northwest Medical Center
Debris from fallen trees at Evergreen Cemetery burned Friday morning, Nov. 12.
Fire at Evergreen Cemetery sends smoke over Tucson’s west side

Latest News

"Healers work here": TMC's wall of hearts to find permanent home
“Healers work here”: TMC’s wall of hearts to find a permanent home
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area
A medical expert testified some inmate deaths were preventable
KOLD Investigates: Medical expert testifies some deaths within Arizona prisons were preventable
Tucson Holiday Ice opens Nov. 20.
Tucson Holiday Ice skating rink opens next week