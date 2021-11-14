Advertise
3 dead in shooting at Plaza Del Sol trailer park

(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:21 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least three people are dead in an early morning shooting on Tucson’s south side. Tucson Police saying this happened at the Plaza Del Sol trailer park on W. Ajo Way.

According to Officer Francisco Magos, around 12:45 am, several neighbors, started calling 911 about a shooting.

Southside officers were dispatched and arrived to find three people shot, all with serious injuries. All were pronounced dead, but it’s unclear if that happened at the scene or the hospital.

At some point, TPD found a fourth person with injuries who was taken to the hospital.

Officer Magos says the scene is secure and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

