Casa Grande police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

(Casa Grande Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa Grande police are searching for a missing girl that was last seen Friday, Nov. 12.

According to officials, 16-year-old Alessandra Figueroa was last seen in the 1500 block of East Kingman Loop.

She is described as 5′1″ and 120 pounds.

She was wearing a black Ice Cube shirt, blue jeans, white Air Force ones shoes, and a black or brown hoodie.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call Casa Grande Police at 520-421-8700 ext. 7.

