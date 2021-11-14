Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat continues through early next week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will be in control of our forecast through early next week before it begins to weaken. This will allow for a gradual decrease in our temperatures by next weekend. A series of storm systems to sweep through the region increasing our cloud cover, but no rain in sight.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in upper-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
Four killed in early morning shooting in Tucson
TPD investigating shooting near Glenn, Alvernon
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area
Authorities said 16-year-old Alessandra Figueron, of Casa Grande, was found safe late Saturday,...
UPDATE: Missing Casa Grande teen found safe
Many jobs, few workers
Millions more Americans quit their jobs, setting another record

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper 80s but feeling more like fall by mid-week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper 80s but feeling more like fall by mid-week
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We tied the daily record today in Tucson
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 13, 2021
KOLD evening forecast Nov. 13, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above Normal Temps in Southern AZ