FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat continues through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will be in control of our forecast through early next week before it begins to weaken. This will allow for a gradual decrease in our temperatures by next weekend. A series of storm systems to sweep through the region increasing our cloud cover, but no rain in sight.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in upper-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

