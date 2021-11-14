FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record heat continues through early next week
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will be in control of our forecast through early next week before it begins to weaken. This will allow for a gradual decrease in our temperatures by next weekend. A series of storm systems to sweep through the region increasing our cloud cover, but no rain in sight.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in upper-70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.