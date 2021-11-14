Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Upper 80s but feeling more like fall by mid-week

By Allie Potter
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Dry weather is expected for the upcoming week. Temperatures will remain above normal through early next week before the ridge over southeast Arizona weakens and exits, allowing for more seasonable temperatures Wednesday onward.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in mid-70s.

