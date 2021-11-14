Advertise
Four killed in early morning shooting in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:21 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park in Tucson early Sunday, Nov. 14

The Tucson Police Department said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups.

Officer Francisco Magos said around 12:45 a.m., several neighbors called 911 about a shooting at the Plaza Del Sol Trailer Park, which is near West Ajo Way and South Mission Road.

Once officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with gunshot trauma. Officers immediately rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Three men with gunshot wounds were found inside a trailer at the park. Two died at the scene while the third died at a local hospital.

The TPD said witnesses told officers a group of men showed up at the trailer and confronted the homeowner and the homeowner’s guest.

During that confrontation, shots were fired and several people fled. The TPD said the homeowner was not hurt, but the guest sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

While the scene is secure, the investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims will not be released until their families are notified, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

