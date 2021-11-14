Advertise
PHX Sky Harbor holding job fair Tuesday

Airport officials said, hundreds positions are available.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many airports are experiencing staffing shortages, including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. They will be holding a job fair to help fill vacancies. Airport officials said, hundreds positions are available. Starting bonuses are also being offered for certain jobs.

The job fair will be held Tuesday at the Sky Train Station from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

