Traffic reopens after ‘suspicious item’ closed parts of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic into Sky Harbor International Airport is being impacted as police investigate a suspicious item on the south curb of Terminal 4.

Initial reports came into the Arizona’s Family newsroom around 11 a.m. Sunday after police closed the SR-143 to Sky Harbor Boulevard exit on the Loop 202.

According to Sky Harbor spokesperson Eric Everts, police were checking out an item at the south curb of Terminal 4. Portions near the area have been cleared as a precaution. As of 12:35 p.m. the situation was “resolved” but other details were released.

Airport officials say that flights and operations are continuing. More than a dozen delays were reported with no cancelations. Passengers are being asked to enter the airport from the west or to use the 44th Street Sky Train Station. Travelers are being asked to give themselves plenty of time to arrive. Check your flight status by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.