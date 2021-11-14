Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers located about 8.2 pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Casa Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

According to officials, that is estimated to be about 30,000 pills found.

According to AZ DPS, 25-year-olds Alan Aguilar and Manuel Serrano have been arrested for transportation for sale of narcotic drugs.

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)

