UHS students make dream come true for hospice patient

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University High School Dreamcatchers Club made dreams come true for a local hospice patient.

Over the years, Nancy Mattern, 77, has had an impressive collection of Christmas decorations. Though, due to her declining health, she has not been able to put them up for the past two years.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, that all changed.

The Dreamcatchers put up all of Mattern’s favorite decorations both inside and outside of her home including a Christmas tree, lights, artificial snow, and a light-up snowman.

The students also brought presents and made some of Mattern’s favorite treats.

“It is just an overwhelming, very emotional feeling to have our hospice patient be given this gift. It is a gift because there’s so many misconceptions about hospice,” said Belinda Brauer, volunteer coordinator for Agape Hospice.

When asked about what she wants for Christmas, Mattern said “The greatest gift they could give me is putting up my decorations.”

