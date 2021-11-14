UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released the names of three of the four people killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side early Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Juan Jose Martinez, 22-year-old Manuel Adolfo Vazquez and 24-year-old Luis Vazquez died in the shooting. The name of the fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, is being held until his family is notified

The TPD said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups at the Plaza Del Sol Trailer Park, which is near West Ajo Way and South Mission Road.

Officers went to the trailer park around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, after several neighbors called 911 to report a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with gunshot trauma. Officers immediately rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Three men with gunshot wounds were found inside a trailer. Two died at the scene while the third died at Banner-University Medical Center.

Detectives said a party was held at the trailer when there was a disturbance and one of the people left.

Authorities sai about an hour later, the person returned with more people and they got into a confrontation with the homeowner and a guest at the party.

During that confrontation, shots were fired and several people fled. The TPD said the homeowner was not hurt, but a guest was injured and is expected to recover.

The TPD said it will present its findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review. As of Monday, no charges had been filed and police were not seeking suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

