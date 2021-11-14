Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify three of four killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:21 AM MST|Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released the names of three of the four people killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side early Sunday, Nov. 14.

The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Juan Jose Martinez, 22-year-old Manuel Adolfo Vazquez and 24-year-old Luis Vazquez died in the shooting. The name of the fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, is being held until his family is notified

The TPD said the incident began as a confrontation between two groups at the Plaza Del Sol Trailer Park, which is near West Ajo Way and South Mission Road.

Officers went to the trailer park around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, after several neighbors called 911 to report a shooting.

Once officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway with gunshot trauma. Officers immediately rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Three men with gunshot wounds were found inside a trailer. Two died at the scene while the third died at Banner-University Medical Center.

Detectives said a party was held at the trailer when there was a disturbance and one of the people left.

Authorities sai about an hour later, the person returned with more people and they got into a confrontation with the homeowner and a guest at the party.

During that confrontation, shots were fired and several people fled. The TPD said the homeowner was not hurt, but a guest was injured and is expected to recover.

The TPD said it will present its findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review. As of Monday, no charges had been filed and police were not seeking suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
Authorities said 16-year-old Alessandra Figueron, of Casa Grande, was found safe late Saturday,...
UPDATE: Missing Casa Grande teen found safe
TPD investigating shooting near Glenn, Alvernon
Sierra Vista authorities said Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped custody.
Police: Man with extensive criminal history escapes ustody in Sierra Vista area

Latest News

Ducey announced the new grant program, called the Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program.
Federal, state programs to bring better internet access to rural Arizona
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Sierra Vista authorities said Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped custody.
Police: Man with extensive criminal history escapes ustody in Sierra Vista area
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
Democrat Beto O’Rourke running for Texas governor in 2022
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden signs $1T infrastructure bill with bipartisan audience