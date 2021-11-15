Albuquerque police investigate city’s 100th homicide of year

Advertise
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police are investigating Albuquerque’s 100th homicide case so far this year.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. They found a car that looked like it crashed into someone’s yard and the person inside had at least one gunshot wound.

Police said that person died on the scene. No other information on the victim has been released yet.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said “hitting 100 is a grim reminder of the violence that’s occurring in the city.”

Medina added that Albuquerque “won’t get anywhere without the community working together” and a cultural change is needed to stop the violence.

