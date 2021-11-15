CONQUERING COVID: Kids and Vaccines

Advertise
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been available under Emergency Use Authorization for about two weeks, and the CDC says more than 1 million kids have rolled up their sleeves. 

Dr. Sean Elliott is a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Tucson Medical Center. He says while it’s understandable for parents to have questions, it’s important to get kids vaccinated sooner rather than later.

He says the vaccines are some of the most scrutinized and investigated vaccines to date. Still, Elliott says it’s best for parents to get their questions answered.

“I’ll answer them in all transparency,” he says.

You can download the latest episode wherever you get your podcasts. Type in “KOLD News 13″ and click ‘Conquering COVID.”

