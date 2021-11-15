Dusk Music Festival puts safety first

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ”There is nothing more important to us than making sure our guests and artists staff are safe,” said Page Repp, the organizer of the Dusk Music Festival.

He says this years goal is to make sure everyone stays safe, healthy and has fun.

“I have a 13 year old and 10 year old,” said Danielle Larcom, a festival attendee.

She says she is keeping the deadly incident at Astroworld in Texas in mind.

“It’s something we talked about on the way in,” said Larcom. “If they don’t feel comfortable we can hang back and you can still enjoy the music.”

While she doesn’t think anything like that would happen at dusk.

“I knew with being at the dusk festival before that they’re really good about they’re security and good about keeping folks safe,” said Larcom.

She says she will be extra cautious and make sure she and her family are aware of their surroundings at all times. She says her family is also aware of the risk of covid-19 but they were as worried because of protocols the festival has in place.

“In order to gain entry you have to show proof of vaccine or a negative covid test within last 72 hours,” said Page Rep, the festival’s director. “We felt it was important to the safety of the crowd and safety of people and the artists, who had to take a year off their lives they couldn’t tour they couldn’t do anything we felt it was the least we could do.”

That policy and the fact that the festival is outside is making many attendees feel more comfortable. Though, some attendees did voice concern because they say security was not checking vaccine cards or for proof of a negative test. We asked Repp about this but he had no comment.

“We’re doing what we can to protect us an the people around us and we hope other people are as well,” said Larcom.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.