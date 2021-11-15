FIRST ALERT FORECAST: the heat continues... for now!
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will be in control of our forecast through today before it begins to weaken. This will allow for a gradual decrease in our temperatures by next weekend. A series of storm systems will sweep through the region increasing our cloud cover, but no rain in sight.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
