Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Hereford man facing assault, weapons charges after alleged shooting incident

Brandon Seay
Brandon Seay(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Hereford man on Friday, Nov. 12, on charges of weapons misconduct and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting earlier in the week.

SVPD officers responded to an alleged shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at about 8:40 p.m. near 500 S. Carmichael Drive. Officers established there had been an altercation between two people, which turned physical when one struck the other through the window of a car while holding a pistol. This caused minor injuries to the face of the alleged victim, for which they later received treatment at the scene. As the alleged victim attempted to drive away, the suspect who had struck them then allegedly shot at the vehicle.

Investigating detectives located a cartridge casing from the area of the shooting. After obtaining additional information from witnesses, detectives identified the shooter as 35-year-old Brandon Seay of Hereford.

On Friday, the SVPD Tactical Team, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on a residence on Guidance Way in Hereford and Seay was arrested.

Seay was booked into the Cochise County Jail for weapons misconduct and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson's south side early Sunday,...
Four killed in early morning shooting in Tucson
Authorities said 16-year-old Alessandra Figueron, of Casa Grande, was found safe late Saturday,...
UPDATE: Missing Casa Grande teen found safe
Two arrested after fentanyl pills found during traffic stop near Casa Grande
TPD investigating shooting near Glenn, Alvernon
Authorities say Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii recently escaped from custody.
Police: Man escaped from custody in Sierra Vista area

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
Trump ally Bannon appears in court on contempt charges
In remarks at a virtual tribal summit on Monday, President Joe Biden said that the nation has...
Biden to protect Native American heritage site, boost safety
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection