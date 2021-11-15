Hereford man facing assault, weapons charges after alleged shooting incident

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Hereford man on Friday, Nov. 12, on charges of weapons misconduct and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting earlier in the week.

SVPD officers responded to an alleged shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at about 8:40 p.m. near 500 S. Carmichael Drive. Officers established there had been an altercation between two people, which turned physical when one struck the other through the window of a car while holding a pistol. This caused minor injuries to the face of the alleged victim, for which they later received treatment at the scene. As the alleged victim attempted to drive away, the suspect who had struck them then allegedly shot at the vehicle.

Investigating detectives located a cartridge casing from the area of the shooting. After obtaining additional information from witnesses, detectives identified the shooter as 35-year-old Brandon Seay of Hereford.

On Friday, the SVPD Tactical Team, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant on a residence on Guidance Way in Hereford and Seay was arrested.

Seay was booked into the Cochise County Jail for weapons misconduct and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

