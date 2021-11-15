Marana Chamber of Commerce plans workforce development forum for struggling businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Chamber of Commerce will provide resources to struggling business and restaurant owners who are facing staffing shortages through its first-ever workforce development forum.

Amanda Wiggins, president and CEO of Marana Chamber of Commerce, said businesses and restaurants are experiencing a spike in customers and they don’t have the staff to keep up with the demand.

“We always knew that workforce was a topic that needed to be addressed. We always saw the projections that there was going to be a demand that we weren’t going to be able to meet,” Wiggins said. “The pandemic sped that up, it was a catalyst for something that was coming that we had talked about in this industry for quite a while, but weren’t expecting it to happen tomorrow or today.”

Wiggins said shutdowns resulted in layoffs, which led to a lot of employees not returning to the industry. Now the influx of open positions has employers offering increased incentives to compete for staff.

Gary Lee Schae, part-owner of Davison Meats, said the business opened just weeks ago and they’re already realizing they will be short-staffed soon.

“After our grand opening, it gave us a good flavor of what we think we’re going to need staffing wise,” Schae said. “I just want to see how to combat some of the stuff all the other business owners (are dealing with). I have friends who own restaurants and businesses; they’re all suffering from employee shortages.”

Wiggins said business and restaurant owners tend to be problem solvers, and the workforce development forum has a goal to help them combat even more challenges that were brought on amid the pandemic.

“It’s kind of like a team. You’re coaching and figuring out how to win with who you have,” Wiggins said. “When the game changed so quickly, you need resources to complement what you already do really well.”

Schae said he looks forward to attending the event after dealing with numerous obstacles while trying to open his business. He said a lack of labor workers, not being able to reach government agencies and increased material costs were just some of the struggles. What was expected to take five to six months to open, actually took a little over a year.

“I don’t want to come off like it was the contractors’ fault or the government’s fault, or the individuals who work for the government. They’re just doing the best they have with what they have to work with,” Schae said. “There’s always a backlog anyways, and those folks were working from home so it was hard to get ahold of them. The contractors were having a hard time getting employees as well, a lot of staffing shortages in all areas.”

Wiggins said the workplace development forum will have numerous keynote speakers that give solutions to pandemic-related hardships. The event was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18, but will be postponed to allow more owners to attend. Wiggins said the event will most likely be after the holidays in February. An update will be posted on the chamber’s website.

