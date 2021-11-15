Police: Man with extensive criminal history escapes custody in Sierra Vista area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with an extensive criminal history is on the run after escaping custody in Sierra Vista last week.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said Tyler Kawaa Nahoopii, 29, was wanted on charges of domestic violence criminal damage and domestic violence disorderly conduct.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the SVPD picked Nahoopii up near South Highway 92 and East Gardner Road. Nahoopii allegedly resisted arrested and was able to escape as officers were putting him into a patrol vehicle. The SVPD said he is now also facing charges of resisting arrest, escape and theft.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Nahoopii’s criminal history includes convictions for theft and disorderly conduct in 2011, drug possession in 2012, attempted burglary and drug possession in 2014 and robbery in 2017.

Nahoopii, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information should call the SVPD at 520-452-7500.

